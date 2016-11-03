FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK government disappointed by court decision on Article 50: minister
#World News
November 3, 2016

UK government disappointed by court decision on Article 50: minister

Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty that deals with the mechanism for departure is pictured near an EU flag following Britain's referendum results to leave the European Union, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir/Illustration/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is disappointed with a decision by England's High Court that it requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process of leaving the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment. The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by acts of parliament. The government is determined to respect the result of the referendum," Fox told parliament.

"This judgment raises important and complex matter of law and it is right that we consider it carefully before deciding how to proceed."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
