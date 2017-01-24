FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK says will implement court decision for parliament to approve Brexit trigger
January 24, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 7 months ago

UK says will implement court decision for parliament to approve Brexit trigger

Britain's Attorney General, Jeremy Wright, leaves the Supreme Court following the decision of a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain, January 24, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the government would implement a UK Supreme Court decision that Prime Minister Theresa May must obtain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.

"Of course the government is disappointed with the outcome," Wright said outside the Supreme Court. "The government will comply with the judgment of the court and do all that is necessary to implement it," he said

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken

