Britain not to trigger EU divorce before end of year: Downing Street

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not begin formal divorce talks on leaving the European Union before the end of the year, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Bloomberg cited unidentified officials as saying that May is sympathetic to the case for acting by April at the latest.

“We don’t recognize this briefing,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said when asked about the report.

“The government’s position has not changed. Article 50 will not be invoked before the end of the year,” the spokeswoman said.