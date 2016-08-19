FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain not to trigger EU divorce before end of year: Downing Street
#World News
August 19, 2016 / 2:41 PM / in a year

Britain not to trigger EU divorce before end of year: Downing Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will not begin formal divorce talks on leaving the European Union before the end of the year, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Bloomberg cited unidentified officials as saying that May is sympathetic to the case for acting by April at the latest.

“We don’t recognize this briefing,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said when asked about the report.

“The government’s position has not changed. Article 50 will not be invoked before the end of the year,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

