Britain's Labour calls on PM May to consult parliament on Brexit terms

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said Thursday’s court ruling demanding parliamentary approval for the start of the formal divorce from the EU underlined the need for Prime Minister Theresa May to consult lawmakers on her negotiating terms.

After the High Court ruling, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn called for greater transparency on the terms of Brexit.

“This ruling underlines the need for the government to bring its negotiating terms to parliament without delay,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“Labour respects the decision of the British people to leave the European Union. But there must be transparency and accountability to parliament on the terms of Brexit.”

Corbyn, a veteran leftist who was re-elected as Labour leader this year, also said his party would press the government to make sure jobs, living standards and the economy were protected in any negotiations for Britain’s exit from the EU.

Corbyn, whose party backed remaining in the European Union before June’s referendum, was criticized for failing to commit to the campaign and engage with traditional Labour voters, many of whom voted to leave the bloc.

Since then, the party has said it respects the will of the people, but many Labour lawmakers are hoping to steer the talks with the European Union away from what some fear will be a clean break with the bloc’s lucrative single market - the so-called “hard Brexit.”