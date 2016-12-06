FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Britain will need act of parliament to trigger Brexit if loses court battle: lawyer
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Britain will need act of parliament to trigger Brexit if loses court battle: lawyer

A cyclist wears a pro-Brexit badge on her Union flag themed helmet outside the Supreme Court on the first day of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain December 5, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's government will have to put forward a parliamentary bill if it loses a Supreme Court case over whether it can begin Brexit talks without lawmakers' approval, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

"It would require not just parliamentary involvement ... but primary legislation," lawyer James Eadie told the Supreme Court.

"The reason it requires primary legislation is (because) you are being asked to declare ... unlawful the exercise of the prerogative power to give Article 50 notice as the first step in the process."

The government is appealing to the Supreme Court against a High Court ruling last month that it could not invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which begins a two-year exit process from the European Union, without parliamentary assent.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.