UK government says disappointed by loss of parliamentary vote on Brexit legislation

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it was disappointed that lawmakers in the upper house of parliament had voted to amend legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin exit talks with the European Union.

The House of Lords voted 358 to 256 to make an amendment to the "European Union (Notification of Withdrawal Bill)" which requires the government to publish proposals on how to protect the rights of EU citizens currently living in Britain within three months of triggering exit negotiations.

“We are disappointed the Lords (upper chamber) have chosen to amend a bill that the Commons (lower chamber) passed without amendment," a spokeswoman for the Brexit department said in a statement.

“Our position on EU nationals has repeatedly been made clear. We want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens who are already living in Britain, and the rights of British nationals living in other member states, as early as we can."