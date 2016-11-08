FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
British PM May says EU divorce timetable still deliverable: spokesman
November 8, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

British PM May says EU divorce timetable still deliverable: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) reads a joint statement with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016.Adnan Abidi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is committed to triggering the formal European Union divorce talks by the end of March and believes such a timetable is deliverable, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We are still committed to the timetable as set out, to trigger Article 50 by no later than the end of March of next year, and we are of the opinion that timetable is still deliverable," the spokesman said.

The remarks come after the United Kingdom's Supreme Court said it would rule in the New Year on whether May's government can trigger the EU divorce, by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, without approval from parliament. [nL8N1D966J]

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
