Once Article 50 is triggered, it will not be withdrawn: UK PM May spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Once Britain has triggered Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty to begin formal Brexit talks it does not plan to withdraw that notification, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis earlier said the government did not know whether it could halt the process of leaving the EU once it had triggered the formal divorce talks.

"We have taken a clear position ... that once triggered Article 50 would not be withdrawn," the spokeswoman told reporters.