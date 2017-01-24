FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Article 50 ruling does not change Brexit timetable - spokesman for PM May
#World News
January 24, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 7 months ago

Article 50 ruling does not change Brexit timetable - spokesman for PM May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will trigger the legal process for leaving the European Union by the end of March despite a court ruling that means the government needs to get parliamentary approval, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

The UK's highest judicial body dismissed a government argument that May could simply use executive powers known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.

"The British people voted to leave the EU, and the government will deliver on their verdict – triggering Article 50, as planned, by the end of March. Today's ruling does nothing to change that," the spokesman said.

"We respect the Supreme Court's decision, and will set out our next steps to Parliament shortly."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

