6 months ago
UK government to try to overturn parliamentary defeat on Brexit legislation: source
March 1, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 6 months ago

UK government to try to overturn parliamentary defeat on Brexit legislation: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to use her majority in parliament's lower chamber to overturn a defeat her government suffered in the upper chamber on legislation allowing her to trigger Brexit, a government source said on Wednesday.

The House of Lords voted 358 to 256 to make an amendment to the "European Union (Notification of Withdrawal Bill)" which requires the government to publish proposals on how to protect the rights of EU citizens currently living in Britain within three months of triggering exit negotiations.

The source confirmed an earlier tweet by the Press Association which said the government would look to reverse the change when the amended bill is put before the lower house of parliament. Both houses must approve any changes before the bill can become law, and before May can trigger the legal exit process.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence

