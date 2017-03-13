FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms
March 13, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 5 months ago

UK lawmakers reject attempt to give parliament greater say over Brexit terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.

Earlier this month the upper house of parliament attached a condition to legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the formal divorce process, requiring her to get parliament's approval for any exit deal.

That was overturned by members of the lower house on Monday, who voted by 331 to 286 to remove the amendment. The legislation is due to pass back to the upper house later on Monday for its approval.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams

