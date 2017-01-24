Once triggered, UK's formal divorce with EU is irreversible: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty is not reversible once it is triggered launching formal divorce talks between Britain and the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

There has been debate over whether Britain can change its mind about leaving the EU once Article 50 has been triggered.

"Clearly we are not always going to agree with judgments that are handed down by courts but an independent judiciary is absolutely fundamental part of any thriving democracy" a spokesman for May told reporters after the Supreme Court ruled that the government must give parliament a vote before she can formally trigger Article 50.

Asked if was still the government's view that Article 50 is irreversible he said: "Yes".

He also said Brexit minister David Davis would set out details of the government's response to the court decision in parliament at 1230 GMT.