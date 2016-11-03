UK government disappointed with Article 50 court decision, will respect referendum result

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is disappointed with a court decision that it requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process to leave the European Union and is determined to respect the result of June referendum, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment," he said in a statement.

"The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by Act of Parliament. And the government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgment."