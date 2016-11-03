FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK government disappointed with Article 50 court decision, will respect referendum result
November 3, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

UK government disappointed with Article 50 court decision, will respect referendum result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is disappointed with a court decision that it requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process to leave the European Union and is determined to respect the result of June referendum, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"The government is disappointed by the court's judgment," he said in a statement.

"The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by Act of Parliament. And the government is determined to respect the result of the referendum. We will appeal this judgment."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

