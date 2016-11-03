White House says EU, Britain must ensure flexible 'Brexit' process

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged Britain and the European Union to ensure a flexible and smooth "Brexit" process after a British court ruled the government needed parliamentary approval to start the process of Britain leaving the EU.

"We are aware of the decision by the United Kingdom's High Court. We are and will continue to work closely with officials in London, Brussels, and our international partners around the world to ensure continued economic stability, security and prosperity in Europe and beyond," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One.

"We urge both the United Kingdom and the European Union in their negotiations ... to continue to be flexible, and work this out in a process that is smooth, pragmatic, transparent and productive," he said.

Schultz said President Barack Obama's administration would continue to actively monitor financial and economic developments and consult with international counterparts "to support financial stability and growth."