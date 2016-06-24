FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Austria's far right calls for Juncker, Schulz to resign after Brexit vote
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Austria's far right calls for Juncker, Schulz to resign after Brexit vote

European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (C) and European Council President Donald Tusk (R) attend a meeting after Britain voted to leave the bloc, in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) called for the heads of the European Commission and the European Parliament to resign after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The party narrowly lost last month's presidential election and has mounted a legal challenge against the result. The constitutional court has until July 8 to decide whether the run-off has to be repeated.

"With a bit of decency and respect for a good future of Europe, they shall resign immediately," FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache said of the head of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.

Strache said an Austrian referendum on European Union membership could become a political target for the FPO if the EU continued to be unwilling to introduce reforms and if countries such as Turkey were given a chance to join.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
