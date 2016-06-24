Austria's far right calls for Juncker, Schulz to resign after Brexit vote

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) called for the heads of the European Commission and the European Parliament to resign after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The party narrowly lost last month's presidential election and has mounted a legal challenge against the result. The constitutional court has until July 8 to decide whether the run-off has to be repeated.

"With a bit of decency and respect for a good future of Europe, they shall resign immediately," FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache said of the head of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz.

Strache said an Austrian referendum on European Union membership could become a political target for the FPO if the EU continued to be unwilling to introduce reforms and if countries such as Turkey were given a chance to join.