London neighbors engage in 'battle of the balconies' ahead of EU vote

Neighbours Tony (L) and Frank pose for cameras after hanging rival EU referendum banners from their balconies in north London, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - The debate about Britain’s future in the Europe has taken an unexpected new twist: a “battle of the balconies” between north London neighbors unfurling competing pro- and anti-Brexit banners.

Unimpressed by a large “Vote Leave” banner appearing on the balcony next door, a man named by British media as Frank Chalmers, 61, unveiled his own sign that added the words, “...if you want to cut workers’ rights”.

The leafy, suburban locale of Gospel Oak was not previously regarded as a key battleground in the debate around the June 23 referendum on Britain’s European Union membership.

The story emerged after Chalmers’ son, Malcolm tweeted a picture of the opposing balconies and wrote: “My parents’ neighbors have put up a large ‘Vote Leave’ sign. It seems my dad’s response is to get creative. #Remain.”

He told the London Evening Standard newspaper that his father gave his neighbors a bottle of wine as a peace offering.