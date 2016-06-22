Balkans bemused by possible British Brexit

TIRANA/PRISTINA (Reuters) - As the Brexit referendum goes down to the wire, some in the Balkans are bemused by the possibility of Britain voting to leave a club they are banging on the door to join.

Backing for the EU in Kosovo and Albania is between 80 and 90 percent, levels that British supporters of EU membership can only dream of.

Kosovo has a public holiday to mark the Schuman declaration, the founding text of European integration. There are boys in Pristina called Tonibler in honor of British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his role in NATO's 1999 bombing of Serbia, a military campaign which paved the way to Kosovan independence.

When Albania emerged from 50 years of communist isolation in the 1990s, people chanted "Let us make Albania like Europe", an ambition still powerful today.

Albania surfaced in the British EU debate when Justice Secretary Michael Gove said Britain could join Albania and other countries in a free-trade zone outside the EU, a suggestion derided in Tirana.

"His idea of a trade zone with us is British humor at its best," said greengrocer Besnik Spahiu.

"He even outclassed Pitkin," he said, comparing Gove to the hapless character played by British comedian Norman Wisdom, whose films were popular in Albania under communism.

Agron Gjata, an Albanian businessman, said he could understand if the appeal of Europe had worn off for Britain, although his country still aspired to join the club.

"We underdogs long to taste the feeling of being among the great countries of Europe. They are probably fed up with it," he said.

Others were also not keen to see Britain leave.

"Britain exiting Europe is absurd," said Artan, an Albanian public relations specialist and anglophile. "However, as a Liverpool fan, I miss the times when its lineup featured a lot of Scots, not Belgians like now."

Kosovo fruit seller Ramadan Lecaj, 42, agreed. "My dream is to sell my products to EU countries, there are many more people there. I don't sell a lot here and I cannot grow my business," he said.

In Serbia, another aspiring EU member, support for the bloc is less clear-cut, but opinions are strongly held.

Joining the EU if Britain votes to leave would be a mistake, said Srecko, a retired army officer. "It would be like deciding to join the Chetniks in 1944," he said, referring to the time when Yugoslavia's royalist forces were on the verge of defeat by Tito's communist Partisans.