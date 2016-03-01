EU reviewing bonus cap for bankers at smaller lenders

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive is looking at whether to exempt smaller banks from the bloc’s cap on banker bonuses, its financial services chief Jonathan Hill said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee, Hill said he would not have backed a cap as clawbacks and deferrals of bonus payments were more sensible.

Responsibility for banker pay was carved out of the Briton’s portfolio when he took up the job in Brussels, and handed to EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova.

“It is the case that my colleague Madame Jourova is looking at the question of the bonus cap from the point of view of proportionality, and whether in future it would make more sense to be applied in a uniform way to all kinds of sized credit institutions, or whether it makes indeed more sense to apply it proportionally,” Hill said.

This was part of a broader commission policy of easing rules on smaller firms as the focus shifts to promoting jobs and growth in the EU, Hill said.

The cap limits bonuses to no more than fixed pay, or twice that amount with shareholder approval, and was passed into law before Hill took office.

On Monday, the Bank of England and Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said they would not apply the cap to all banks, raising the possibility of EU enforcement action.

Britain is against capping bonuses, arguing it has pushed up fixed pay, making banks less nimble in cutting costs in a downturn, but was outvoted.