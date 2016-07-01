FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Bank of England plans to reverse bank capital hike after Brexit: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016.Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England plans to reverse a decision to increase banks' capital requirements because of the expected hit to Britain's economy from last week's European Union referendum, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the BoE declined to comment on the report.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee is to issue a six-monthly report on Britain's banking sector on Tuesday, and met earlier this week to make policy decisions.

The Bank said in March it would raise the so-called counter-cyclical buffer (CCB) for banks from March 2017.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

