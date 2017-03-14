FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BofA exec says Dublin 'default' Brexit option but no decision yet
March 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 5 months ago

BofA exec says Dublin 'default' Brexit option but no decision yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017.Stephanie Keith

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dublin is Bank of America's (BAC.N) default option for a new base within the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, but other centers are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on Tuesday.

"Dublin is a an emergency, default option that we have," Nikolaus Naerger said at an event in Frankfurt.

Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris and Luxembourg are among centers touting themselves as alternative bases for companies wishing to retain access to the EU after Brexit.

A major issue for banks is "passporting", which allows for financial firms to serve the EU from a single base, cutting costs and red tape.

"We are playing through all the scenarios. Nothing has been decided. Dublin is an option, just as Frankfurt or Amsterdam," Naerger added.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas

