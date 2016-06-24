FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley denies has begun moving 2,000 staff out of London
June 24, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

Morgan Stanley denies has begun moving 2,000 staff out of London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Morgan Stanley London headquarters at Canary Wharf financial centre in London, Britain June 24, 2016.Russell Boyce

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley denied it had begun moving 2,000 investment banking staff out of London, rejecting earlier media reports following Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union.

The BBC had reported that the U.S. investment bank had begun the process of moving the key investment banking jobs from the British financial hub to either Dublin or Frankfurt.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley said the BBC story was not true, but declined to elaborate.

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Keith Weir

