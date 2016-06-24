FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain's banks to work as normal despite Brexit: BBA chief
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Britain's banks to work as normal despite Brexit: BBA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There will be no disruption to banking services in Britain despite market turmoil caused by the country's historic vote to leave the EU, the chief executive of the British Bankers Association said on Friday.

"Customers should rest assured their banking services will continue as normal, " BBA CEO Anthony Browne said.

"People will be able to take money out of cash machines, exchange currency and have full access to their banking services," he said.

Britain's five largest bank stocks fell by an average of 21 percent in early trading in London following the shock 'leave' vote.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
