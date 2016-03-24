FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK banks say leaving the EU would be bad for their business
March 24, 2016 / 9:41 AM / in 2 years

UK banks say leaving the EU would be bad for their business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Appartment buildings are backdropped by scyscrapers of banks at Canary Wharf in London, Britain October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s banks said their business would suffer if the country left the European Union, the industry’s trade body said on Thursday.

The British Bankers’ Association said a survey of its members, which include HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and Barclays, said 60 percent of respondents believe there would be a “negative impact” on them, with 26 percent saying the hit would be significant.

“Our survey shows there is almost no appetite from banks for the UK to leave the EU,” BBA Chief Executive Anthony Browne said in a statement.

“However, as the majority of our members have not expressed a position on the matter of UK membership, the BBA will adopt a neutral position in the referendum debate,” Browne said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn

