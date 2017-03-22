Factbox: Key messages from speech by EU's Brexit negotiator

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Wednesday outlined his approach to the unprecedented talks that will start after London formally notifies the bloc on March 29 of its intention to leave.

Here are the main points of Barnier's speech:

* 'No-deal' Brexit would have grave consequences. EU does not want a 'no-deal' Brexit. EU wants a divorce agreement.

* Unity of 27 remaining EU states is first condition for a successful Brexit deal. EU and Britain need united Europe to reach an agreement.

* Guaranteeing long-term rights of Europeans in Britain after Brexit is EU's "absolute priority" from the onset of talks. It's a complex issue, will take several months.

* EU wants to agree as soon as possible on continuity, reciprocity and non-discrimination of 4.5 million EU citizens in Britain, British citizens in Europe.

* Secondly, EU wants to decide how to extricate Britain from the EU's common budget.

* EU wants Britain to pay everything it has previously committed to.

* New borders of the EU, particularly in Ireland, is the third key area EU wants to address in Brexit talks. EU wants to support Good Friday Agreement.

* EU wants divorce deal first, only then talks on future relationship with Britain.

* EU wants future deal for Britain to be inferior to membership. EU does not want to give Britain access to only selected elements of its single market.

* EU wants future deal with Britain to ensure level playing field.

* EU wants ambitious trade agreement with Britain, one taking into account social, fiscal, environmental matters, protection of consumers.

* EU wants to go on cooperating with Britain on international affairs, research and innovation, security and defense; fighting climate change, terrorism and hybrid threats.

* EU does not want security to be a bargaining chip in economic and commercial negotiations.

* EU wants to agree on transition periods only once the shape of future relationship with Britain is clear. EU wants transition periods to be in line with European law and strictly limited in time.