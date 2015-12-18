FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron willing to find balance over British EU demands: Belgian PM
December 18, 2015 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

Cameron willing to find balance over British EU demands: Belgian PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron showed a willingness to find a balance over British demands for reform of the European Union at a summit of EU leaders, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Friday.

“I concluded that Cameron is willing to find solutions and he has said that he is willing to make an effort to find a good balance about the four points which are up for discussion,” Michel said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

