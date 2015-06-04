Top European Union lawyer says EU migrant benefit curbs allowed

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - A senior EU law officer on Thursday backed German restrictions on welfare payments to foreign EU citizens, an opinion that may have an impact on Britain as it seeks to extend such curbs ahead of a referendum on continued membership of the bloc.

Prime Minister David Cameron has made limiting immigration from poorer parts of the European Union a key element in a quest for reform of the European Union so that he can campaign for Britain staying in.

Curbing benefits to non-British EU citizens is likely to figure among demands Cameron will present to Brussels later this month, though other leaders say there can be no limiting of EU treaty obligations to allow workers to move freely and without discrimination around the 28-nation bloc.

Adding to a growing body of precedent supporting the rights notably of wealthier northern states to limit benefits to other EU citizens who arrive without jobs, the non-binding opinion by an advocate general of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said Germany may be in line with EU law in denying a benefit to two Spanish men who had been in the country less than three months.

A key test of the legality of the requirement for foreigners to wait three months before claiming the German benefit, the official found, was if that benefit was not intended to support the claimant in the search for employment.

That differs slightly from an ECJ decision last year which found a Romanian woman who was not seeking work was not entitled to a German benefit. In the new case, Spaniard Joel Pena Cuevas and his son were looking for jobs but the advocate general argued that did not necessarily qualify them for a specific benefit.

Among difficulties the British government may face is that, while EU treaties have been interpreted in EU courts as not applying fully to foreigners who are not working, those seeking employment and those in work have generally been protected from moves by member states to give them lesser benefits than locals.

Catherine Bearder, a member of the European Parliament from Britain’s pro-EU Liberal Democrat party, said in a statement that the advocate general’s opinion undermined Conservative leader Cameron’s argument that EU laws would have to be changed in order to limit “benefit tourism” by EU immigrants to Britain.

In a separate case at the ECJ in Luxembourg, judges were hearing arguments on Thursday on a complaint by the EU executive against Britain over rules that have restricted access to social security benefits for EU citizens who are in work, are closely related to workers or are established residents of Britain.