3 hours ago
Asked about divorce bill, Davis says Britain will act responsibly
July 20, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 hours ago

Asked about divorce bill, Davis says Britain will act responsibly

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain is a country that honors its international commitments and will continue to do so after it has left the European Union, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Asked whether Britain accepted it would have to pay to leave the bloc, Davis said the government had made its position clear in Prime Minister May's Lancaster House speech in January and in its Article 50 letter in March.

"We are a country that recognizes its international responsibilities and rights and that we will seek to exercise both in the future. I don't recognize the phrase 'net flows' but we will seek to exercise both in the future," he told a news conference.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

