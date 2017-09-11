FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmakers back EU withdrawal bill at second reading
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
North Korea Revealed
North Korea warns states: Don't join any U.S. action and you're safe
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
Breakingviews
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2017 / 11:32 PM / a month ago

UK lawmakers back EU withdrawal bill at second reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favor of legislation to sever political, financial and legal ties with the European Union at its second reading, allowing the bill to move to the next stage of the parliamentary process.

The opposition Labour Party, which said several clauses in the legislation amount to a “power grab” by government, opposed the bill but would have needed to convince EU supporters in the governing Conservatives to side with them to vote it down.

After more than eight hours of debate on Monday, lawmakers voted by 326 to 290 in favor of the EU withdrawal bill, which will now go on to face days of line-by-line scrutiny.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.