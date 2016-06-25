FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central banks ready to cooperate after Brexit result
June 25, 2016 / 8:08 PM / in a year

Central banks ready to cooperate after Brexit result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Central banks are ready to cooperate to support financial stability in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, the Bank for International Settlements said on Saturday.

Central bankers gathered at the organization’s global economy meeting in Switzerland discussed the implications of the referendum.

“Governors endorsed the contingency measures put in place by the Bank of England and emphasized the preparedness of central banks to support the proper functioning of financial markets,” said Agustín Carstens, chairman of the global economy meeting.

”Central banks will carefully monitor market functioning and stability, and cooperate closely.”

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kevin Liffey

