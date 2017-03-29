FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BMW says UK must take global business views into account during Brexit
#Autos
March 29, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 5 months ago

BMW says UK must take global business views into account during Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of BMW is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE), which operates Mini and Rolls-Royce plants in Britain, said the country must listen to the views of global companies during Brexit talks, with continued tariff-free access to Europe of crucial importance.

"As a major investor and employer in the UK, the BMW Group firmly believes the government should take the concerns of international business into account," a spokeswoman said.

"Not only free trade but also cross-border employment opportunities and unified, internationally applied regulations are of proven benefit to business, the economy and individuals."

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon

