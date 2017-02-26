FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BMW may build electric Mini in Germany instead of Britain: Handelsblatt
#Technology News
February 26, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 6 months ago

BMW may build electric Mini in Germany instead of Britain: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BMW Mini electric car is charged at a station downtown Munich March 29, 2012.Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.

BMW may shift manufacturing to its production sites in Regensburg and Leipzig, the paper said, citing company sources. Production at Netherlands-based contract manufacturer Nedcar could also be an option, it said.

BMW plans to start talks with the British government next week, Handelsblatt said, adding a decision would have to be made during the second half of the year.

BMW plans to bring the electric Mini to market in 2019.

The company was not available for immediate comment.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely

