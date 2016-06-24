FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bank of England: won't stop market adjustments after Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Bank of England: won't stop market adjustments after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A still image from video shows Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaking after Britain voted to leave the European Union, at the Bank of England in London, Britain June 24, 2016.UK Parliament via REUTERS TV

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would not stand in the way of "necessary adjustments" in financial markets after the pound fell sharply in response to a decision by voters to leave the European Union.

"The Bank of England cannot (and should not) stand in the way of these necessary adjustments," the Bank said in a post on its website which was designed to answer possible questions about the impact of the referendum.

"But we will work to ensure the financial system can function effectively as they take place, so that any effect on jobs and growth is not magnified," it said.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

