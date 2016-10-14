FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK economy doing better than expected: Bank Of England's Carney
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 10 months ago

UK economy doing better than expected: Bank Of England's Carney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the British economy had performed a bit better than the central bank expected and the BoE would also have to take inflation considerations into account.

BBC television aired the comments from Carney after saying there was a possibility of the BoE not cutting interest rates in November.

"The economy is performing a little better than expected, albeit it is slow relative to the rate it had prior to the referendum," Carney told the BBC. "We have to take into account inflation considerations so we'll take all that into account."

The BoE signaled in September that it might cut rates again on Nov. 3 if the outlook for the economy remained largely in line with its assessment in August.

But since then, data has shown the economy withstood the initial shock of the Brexit vote better than first thought and Britain's sterling currency has fallen further, adding to inflation pressure.

"The movement of the currency will flow through to the prices on the high street relatively quickly," Carney told the BBC in an interview.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.