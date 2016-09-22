FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bank of England may have double-counted Brexit costs: Forbes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Bank of England may have double-counted Brexit costs: Forbes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of England is seen through the columns on the Royal Exchange building in London, Britain August 4, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England may need to revise up its growth forecasts after double-counting some of the costs of economic uncertainty linked to the country's Brexit vote, policymaker Kristin Forbes said in an interview published on Thursday.

"We may be over-counting the effects," Forbes was quoted as saying by Bloomberg News. "I've worried a bit in our forecast that we control for many of the measures that simultaneously control for uncertainty, and then we put in uncertainty effects, so we're putting them in twice," she added.

Last week the BoE said it expected the economy to slow less rapidly in the three months to September than it had previously estimated, but most of its policymakers were still likely to back a rate cut later this year. Earlier on Thursday, Forbes said she did not see a case for a further rate cut.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.