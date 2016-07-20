No need to rush on UK rate cuts: Bank of England's Forbes

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Kristin Forbes said the central bank might need to cut borrowing costs soon to offset the economic impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but it should not rush into a decision.

"There may be a case to adjust monetary policy soon," Forbes said in an article published by the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "But until more hard data is available, I believe this is a good time to 'keep calm and carry on'."