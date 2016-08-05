FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC to pass on BoE rate cut to tracker, variable mortgage rate customers
August 5, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

HSBC to pass on BoE rate cut to tracker, variable mortgage rate customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of HSBC is displayed outside a branch in the financial district in Hong Kong, China, June 2, 2015.Bobby Yip/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said it would pass on a 25 basis point cut in the Bank of England base rate to its tracker mortgage borrowers from Friday, and extend savings to standard variable rate mortgage borrowers from Sept. 1.

"We have passed on the full reduction to customers with tracker mortgages today," Europe's largest bank said in a statement, a day after the UK central bank halved the key borrowing rate to a record 0.25 percent low in a bid to shore up Britain's wilting economy.

"We will also be passing on the reduction to mortgage customers on our Standard Variable Rate, which is already one of the lowest in the market and will reduce from 3.94 percent to 3.69 percent with effect from 1st September."

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop

