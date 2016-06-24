FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BOJ Kuroda: Ready to offer liquidity if needed as markets churn
June 24, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BOJ Kuroda: Ready to offer liquidity if needed as markets churn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2016.Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the BOJ stands ready to provide sufficient liquidity, including by using existing swap arrangements with other central banks, to ensure market stability.

"The BOJ, in close cooperation with relevant domestic and foreign authorities, will continue to carefully monitor how the (British referendum) would affect global financial markets," he said in a statement released on Friday.

Carnage came to world markets on Friday as major television networks said Britain had voted to leave the European Union, sending sterling on a record plunge and pummelling share markets around the globe. [MKTS/GLOB]

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

