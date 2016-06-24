FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says to keep UK headquarters despite British EU exit vote
June 24, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

BP says to keep UK headquarters despite British EU exit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage for a BP petrol station in London, July 29, 2014.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Friday its headquarters would remain in the United Kingdom, despite Britain voting to leave the European Union.

"It is far too early to understand the detailed implications of this decision and uncertainty is never helpful for a business such as ours," BP said.

"However, we do not currently expect it to have a significant impact on BP's business or investments in the UK and Continental Europe, nor on the location of our headquarters or our staff," it added.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith

