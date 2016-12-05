Brexit Supreme Court case is a sideshow

President of the Supreme Court, David Neuberger (L), walks with fellow judges to Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the start of the legal year, London October 1, 2012.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK's Brexit drama in the Supreme Court is a sideshow. The country's highest legal authority is this week hearing the government's appeal against a ruling that it must give parliament a vote before triggering a European Union exit. Two separate but related legal matters - over membership of the European Economic Area (EEA) and whether the EU exit process can be reversed - may be more significant.

The appeal won't be ruled on until January. But the victory of a pro-EU candidate over a Brexit-supporting incumbent in a Dec. 1 local election has changed the mood. A second government defeat might imply a successful Brexit fightback.

It's not so simple. Even if she loses in court, Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to win a subsequent vote on triggering Article 50 - the European treaty clause which starts a two-year countdown to exit. Opposition lawmakers would find it hard to place restrictions on the government's negotiating strategy, as ministers have drawn up a short bill they regard as "bomb-proof" to such amendments, sources told the BBC.

The possibility of Scotland's devolved government blocking Article 50, meanwhile, is seen as unlikely by constitutional lawyers, who point out that parliament in Westminster remains sovereign. Instead, two matters that may need resolving in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) could prove more consequential.

This first is whether leaving the EU also means leaving the EEA, a grouping that includes non-EU states like Norway, and comes with access to Europe's tariff-free trading zone in return for budget payments and accepting the free movement of workers. A challenge launched by the think tank British Influence might see the ECJ decide whether the UK needs to withdraw separately from the EU and EEA, which opens up the possibility of using EEA access as a transition arrangement while a trade deal is negotiated.

The second is over the reversibility of Article 50: can the UK change its mind between triggering Brexit and leaving? The government assumes it cannot, but doing so would effectively scrap the two-year ticking clock that puts British negotiators' backs against the wall. It would also give members of parliament the chance to vote down the government's eventual Brexit deal without risking falling out of the EU with no other arrangement in place. That would be more significant than a vote in parliament beforehand.