UK industrial strategy needs to go big or go home

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Industrial strategy, like polio, basically disappeared from Britain in the 1980s. Prime Minister Theresa May is bringing it back, with a plan to boost British industries set to be announced on Monday. Such a programme could be helpful, if the government focuses on the big picture. Otherwise, the squeakiest wheels might get the grease.

In some ways, a more active government makes sense. The previous hands-off approach has allowed regional disparities to worsen. London and the south-east's share of gross value added has increased since the financial crisis to almost 50 percent, according to the IPPR think tank. Meanwhile, Brexit is going to leave holes. The financial sector, where what little dirigisme that existed was focused, is under pressure, and so is the 55 billion pound current account surplus it generates, based on official data. Morgan Stanley, Citi and HSBC are all preparing to move staff overseas after Britain leaves the European Union.

Yet industrial strategy is a very broad term. It includes corporate governance, building of infrastructure, vetting foreign takeovers, and even building houses. Some big-picture initiatives could be helpful, like offering tax breaks for investment in relatively poor regions of the United Kingdom. The exchange rate, something the UK has not targeted so far, could even have a role in a national plan to make Britain more competitive in its exports.

The danger is being too specific. Governments make poor portfolio managers, and in any case, industries where Britain excels are also those that tend to be subject to trade barriers. Take life sciences and cars, both singled out on Sunday. Were Britain to assist these industries more explicitly, trade partners like China might be even more reluctant to open up their regulated markets.

Another risk is that the industries selected aren't the right ones. A strategy of pushing UK nanotechnology, launched a decade ago, was quietly buried. On the same day as May was due to unveil her strategy, a group of parliamentarians laid out the case for supporting the British steel sector. Yet Britain makes just 0.7 percent of the world's steel. Helping winners means letting the losers go.