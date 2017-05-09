What's Britain's real Brexit bill?

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Negotiators may demand the UK pay 100 bln euros as part of an orderly EU exit. Avoiding this would mean leaving without a trade deal, which would hit future growth. This Breakingviews calculator estimates how much output and tax revenue Britain stands to lose in a chaotic Brexit.
Run the numbers: tmsnrt.rs/2pUmLd6
Read the view: Britain’s Brexit bill is worth the money
