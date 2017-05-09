FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What's Britain's real Brexit bill?
May 9, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 3 months ago

What's Britain's real Brexit bill?

Peter Thal Larsen

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker, to Downing Street in London, Britain April 26, 2017.Hannah McKay/File Photo - RTS15A6D

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Negotiators may demand the UK pay 100 bln euros as part of an orderly EU exit. Avoiding this would mean leaving without a trade deal, which would hit future growth. This Breakingviews calculator estimates how much output and tax revenue Britain stands to lose in a chaotic Brexit.

Run the numbers: tmsnrt.rs/2pUmLd6

Read the view: Britain’s Brexit bill is worth the money

On Twitter twitter.com/peter_tl

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

