FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brexit won't end European project: European Parliament vice-chief
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 6:04 AM / a year ago

Brexit won't end European project: European Parliament vice-chief

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London, Britain February 12, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A British exit from the European Union would not end the idea of a unified Europe and should not be seen as a "horror scenario", European Parliament Vice President Alexander Lambsdorff said in a German radio interview.

Lambsdorff, a German Liberal lawmaker, told the Deutschlandfunk station that he hoped British voters would decide to stay in the EU in a referendum on June 23. But he said the EU would survive, whatever the outcome.

"A European Union without Germany or France is completely unimaginable, but we had a European Union without Britain at the very beginning," he said in an interview. "It won't be the end of 'Project Europe', as some are describing it."

Group of Seven leaders and many others have warned that a British vote to leave the EU would be a serious risk to global economic growth.

Lambsdorff said the EU would have to reform, no matter what happened. In a deal struck with fellow leaders in February, Prime Minister David Cameron won the right for Britain to opt out of the group's principle of "ever closer union" and for national parliaments, working in concert, to block some EU legislative proposals.

If the UK left, EU rules would have to change to adjust the voting structure. In either event, Lambsdorff said, it would be critical to improve the organization's ability to act as one body, and might also make sense to have a two-tier European system with different members moving at different paces.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.