Italy's Renzi says Brexit would be a disaster for Britain
#World News
June 10, 2016 / 5:03 PM / a year ago

Italy's Renzi says Brexit would be a disaster for Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday it would be a “disaster” for Britain if its voters choose to leave the European Union at this month’s referendum, and it would also hurt the rest of Europe.

“It’s clear that it would be a disaster for the British,” Renzi said at a conference near Genoa in northern Italy, when asked about the possibility that the June 23 vote produces a victory for those who want to quit the EU.

“It would be a dreadful mistake for both Britain and Europe,” Renzi said. He added that this outcome would produce short-term market instability but he did not think it would harm Italy’s interests in the medium to long term.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
