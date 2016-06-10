Italy's Renzi says Brexit would be a disaster for Britain

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday it would be a “disaster” for Britain if its voters choose to leave the European Union at this month’s referendum, and it would also hurt the rest of Europe.

“It’s clear that it would be a disaster for the British,” Renzi said at a conference near Genoa in northern Italy, when asked about the possibility that the June 23 vote produces a victory for those who want to quit the EU.

“It would be a dreadful mistake for both Britain and Europe,” Renzi said. He added that this outcome would produce short-term market instability but he did not think it would harm Italy’s interests in the medium to long term.