Brussels Brits in shock after UK vote to leave EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britons living in Brussels reacted with shock, sadness and tears after Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum on Thursday that dealt the heaviest blow to Europe's drive for greater unity since World War Two.

As global financial markets plunged and European politicians reeled from the result on Friday, the mood among British citizens in Brussels, with their job futures now up in the air, was somber.

As a British woman broke down in tears when dropping off her children at school in Brussels on Friday morning, another Briton spoke of "a complete tragedy".

"We can’t predict what we have done to our children. I am grieving," said the person, who has worked in the private sector on EU affairs in Brussels for the past 30 years.

Quitting the 28-nation bloc will, in general, deprive Britons of the right to work for the EU.

To join the 55,000-strong European civil service, staff must in general be EU citizens. So if someone loses EU citizenship, they might have to quit or face not having contracts renewed.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to staff to reassure Britons that he would do everything in his power to ensure they could keep their jobs.

"Disappointment, of course," European Commission official William Floyd said when asked how he felt about the referendum result. "They need us. I think I do a useful job here and I'm going to go on carrying on doing it."

Some Britons have considered applying for Belgian passports as long-time residents or switching allegiance to the countries of their European spouses.

Joyce Hill, a British retiree living in Brussels, received Belgian nationality on Thursday, adding that she was "sad, sad, sad" about the referendum result.

"The Brits were always semi-detached (about the EU). They were never really in, so the fact that they've chosen to come out is sad but not enormously surprising," she said.

Thursday's vote will initiate at least two years of divorce proceedings with the EU, the first exit by any member state.

The eventual status of Britons in the EU service will be negotiated between London and Brussels as part of that.

"People are in shock, but we’re civil servants, we’re practical, we plough on,” the British head of a department in one of the EU institutions said.

Britons are relatively scarce in Brussels, holding barely 4 percent of civil service jobs despite Britain accounting for 12 percent of the EU population – a function partly of poor foreign language skills among Britons in general.

But they are well represented in senior posts that are partly filled on the basis of national political sponsorship.

For those with ambitions to senior posts, their careers may effectively be over, with only minor roles open to them.

Some have said they will look to moving to the private sector – or to a probably expanded civil service in London – rather than remain in a well-paid but uninteresting function – a “golden cage” as one senior EU official put it.