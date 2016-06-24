FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
British conservative MEP head says British people have voted leave
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 4:29 AM / a year ago

British conservative MEP head says British people have voted leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the British conservative party in the European Parliament said on Friday that the British people had voted to leave the European Union and it was time to move on.

"It's the democratic will of the British people. The British people have voted to leave. I think we now have to come together, have to move on," Syed Kamall, a conservative member of parliament for London, told Reuters.

Kamall added that people understood that there may be some short-term jitters, but that they were worried about the long-term impact of staying in the EU.

"Actually what's important in markets is not the next hours or the next few days, it's actually the next few months or years," he said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

