Finland’s Finance Minister Petteri Orpo speaks at his office in Helsinki, Finland, September 12, 2016.

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Britain's exit from the European Union must not increase payments made by net contributors to the bloc's budget, Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday.

"When Britain leaves and creates a hole in the budget, it should lead to cost cuts... Finland's contribution must not increase," he told a news conference.