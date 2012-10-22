FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK "not contacted" over threat to cancel EU summit
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2012 / 10:48 AM / 5 years ago

UK "not contacted" over threat to cancel EU summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has not received any communication from Germany about the possibility of cancelling an EU summit on the bloc’s long-term budget scheduled for next month, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Monday.

“They haven‘t, no, they haven’t said anything,” he told reporters, adding that Britain did not see the case for increases in spending above the rate of inflation.

“The prime minister set out his position on the budget on Friday in his press conference. He’s made it clear he’s willing to do a deal on the budget in November, so long as that is the right deal for British taxpayers,” the spokesman added.

The German government also rejected on Monday a report in the Financial Times which said Chancellor Angela Merkel may threaten to cancel the summit unless Britain shifts its stance.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Steve Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.