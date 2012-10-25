FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron urges EU budget restraint in Van Rompuy talks
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Cameron urges EU budget restraint in Van Rompuy talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would discuss keeping the European Union’s costs and spending under control with visiting European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

EU leaders face tough negotiations next month in agreeing the 27-member bloc’s next seven-year budget, with Britain insisting it could veto any deal that sees spending rise beyond the rate of inflation.

Other member states are also keen to keep costs down as struggling European governments slash national budgets.

“We have the whole question of the future budget which I‘m sure we’ll be discussing today and how important I think it’s to keep our costs and spending under control,” Cameron told reporters ahead of talks after Van Rompuy arrived at his Downing Street office.

Reporting by Matt Falloon, Writing by Mohammed Abbas Editing by Maria Golovnina

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.