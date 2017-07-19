FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
British PM May to meet new business council over Brexit
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#Energy And Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy And Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 9:05 AM / an hour ago

British PM May to meet new business council over Brexit

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, waits on the doorstep of no 10 to greet the Prime Minister of Estonia, in Downing Street, central London, Britain July 18, 2017.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will chair the first meeting of a new business council on Thursday to discuss Brexit and the economy, an attempt to better consult with companies that are concerned over Britain's departure from the European Union.

May has been criticized by big business for failing to ease their concerns over her Brexit strategy, with most wanting a clear and lengthy transitional arrangement after Britain leaves in 2019 to help them make investment decisions.

"Theresa May will tomorrow chair the first meeting of a new business council, which will provide a direct link to business on the government's Brexit strategy, as well as looking at wider issues such as the development of a modern industrial strategy and steps to boost the nation's economy," May's spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.