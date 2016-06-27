FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's next PM to be appointed by September 2, Conservative Party recommends
June 27, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Britain's next PM to be appointed by September 2, Conservative Party recommends

A British flag flutters in front of a window in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s next prime minister will be appointed by Sept. 2 at the latest under a timetable put forward on Monday by the committee responsible for running the leadership contest triggered by David Cameron’s decision to resign.

“We recommend that the process of electing a new leader of the Conservative Party should commence next week ... and conclude no later than Friday the second of September,” said Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers.

He told reporters that an earlier conclusion might be possible and that nominations must be submitted by noon (0700 EDT) on Thursday. The proposals are subject to approval by the full committee.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

